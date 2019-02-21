Fawad Khan In Trouble? FIR Filed Against The Pakistani Actor

Pakistani authorities have filed FIRs against six individuals, including actor Fawad Khan, for refusing anti-polio drops to be given to their children by the vaccination teams. The actor has denied the charge.

A statement by Fawad’s manager denied reports that the actor refused to have his daughter vaccinated, saying “nothing could be further from the truth”, reports dawn.com.

The FIR against Fawad was registered on a complaint of a union council monitoring officer (UCMO).

The UCMO complained that the polio team visited Fawad’s residence at 5 p.m. on Tuesday but “the head of the family has been refusing to have the children vaccinated against polio and has been threatening the polio team with serious consequences”.

The charges in FIR include negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life, punishment for criminal intimidation, obstructing public servant in the execution of public duty and disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant.

It was not clear whether the “head of the family” referred to in the FIR is the actor or some other family member.

The statement issued by Fawad’s manager refuted reports that the actor interfered with efforts to vaccinate his daughter at his residence, reports dawn.com.

“Nothing could be further from the truth as neither of the parents was home at the time of (the) visit by the anti-polio team,” the statement read.

The statement said Fawad had been abroad since February 13. He performed at the Pakistan Super League opening ceremony in Dubai and is currently in the US.

“He came to know of the FIR through the press.”

It said Khan “fully supports” the anti-polio campaign and was “very well aware” of the guidelines of international organisations regarding the disease.

The statement warned of legal action if the FIR was not cancelled.

