Fatima Sana Shaikh Is Training To Be A Marathi Mulgi For THIS Film, Deets Inside

Fatima Sana Shaikh is an actress who has made a strong place for herself in the industry with power packed performances. The actress really puts in her all while acting. Her, learning wrestling in order to give a natural performance in Dangal is proof of it and for that, her debut was appreciated widely.

For one of her upcoming projects Sooraj pe Mangal Bhari, the actress learnt to speak Marathi as fluently as possible in order to get into the skin of her character. Marathi is not her first language but this is what makes Fatima, the performer that she is! She is sure to give a eloquent performance in the film with her level of spectacular dedication.

The actress submerges herself into the role of her character creating ripples among the audience. Fatima’s adaptability to different characters is very well-rooted and it only expands with time and she is sure to branch out into more fabulous characters, giving us more reasons to admire her.

Fatima has been chosen with immense trust by directors because of her previous performances and is a favourite amongst filmmakers.

Fatima has received befitting admiration and appreciation from the audience of the Indian cinema for all her performances.

Her previous works are an evidence to the fact that Fatima will be providing us with an even better 2020. She will be juggling between the films “Ludo” and “Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari” providing us with two different but versatile characters.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!