Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who is known for films like ‘Dangal’, ‘Ludo’ and others, has donated vegan biryani to 1,000 people in need at the Bengali Basti in Vasant Kunj, Delhi. The donation was done ahead of Eid ul-Adha.

Eid ul-Adha happens to fall on June 28 or June 29 depending on the visibility of the moon. The Dangal actress also donated plant-based chocolate milk.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fatima Sana Shaikh made the donation through PETA. The initiative is to spread kindness and awareness about good health.

Talking about the same, Fatima Sana Shaikh, who is a vegetarian by choice, said, “I’m delighted to observe Eid ul-Adha with my friends at PETA India. By distributing vegan biryani to those in need, we aim to spread kindness and good health.”

Vegetarian and Vegan Muslims and others celebrate Eid ul-Adha by distributing vegan food or helping those in need in ways that do not involve animals, over concerns about animal welfare, human health, and the environment.

“It is commanded unto us to eat what is halal and tayyib (permissible and good natured), which means food that is not only lawful but also wholesome and ethically sourced. And by no means is meat today produced ethically,” says PETA India Advocacy Officer Farhat Ul Ain. “Muslims, like members of all communities, are increasingly going vegan to save others’ lives and our own.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Fatima Sana Shaikh will next be seen in ‘Sam Bahadur’ and ‘Dhak Dhak’.

Must Read: TEXT

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News