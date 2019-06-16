“Papa” has been a synonym of strength, happiness, love, discipline, and devotion. Your Father has been there for you in every walk of your life. He gives you a shoulder to cry, is sometimes strict but for your own good. He knows that Maa will always take the extra brownie point of being a bit favorite but his love is unconditional for you. On this Father’s Day, let’s check out some iconic father- son/daughter scenes which will make us believe that Hindi cinema has proved us that the relationship with Daddy can be the coolest.

From Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, Bollywood has some classic portrayal of the divine father-child.

1. Amitabh Bachchan as Dattatraya Rishi in 102 Not Out- “Yo”!

Amitabh is seen playing the chirpy, cool and lively dad to Rishi Kapoor. As Dattatraya Rishi, he makes his grumpy and irritated 75-year-old widower son (Babulal Vakharia), live his life to the fullest. He makes him write love letters and is determined to change the mood of his cynical son. He threatens to pack him off to an old age home if he doesn’t fulfill his many demands. And so begins Babulal’s reawakening as he reluctantly dances to his daddy’s tunes and subsequently learns to love life again. The father-sons’ love and hate relationship is beautifully portrayed.

2) Amrish Puri as Chaudhary Baldev Singh in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge

Amrish Puri who essayed the role of Chaudhary Baldev Singh in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge to Simran (Kajol) was shown to be a god-fearing, conservative kind of a man. But when he utters “ ‘Ja Simran Ja, Jee Le Apni Zindagi’ we know that he understood the happiness of his daughter and allows her to go with the man she loves. Who wouldn’t want a dad like this whose anger melts away in seeing his “daughters khushi” cause ‘beti ki khuhi mei Papa ki khushi hai”.

3) Amitabh Bachchan as Bhaskor Bannerjee in Piku

We agree that Bhaskor Bannerjee (Amitabh Bachchan) would be a father who just spoke about *motion sei emotion tak*, but to Deepika Padukone (Piku), he is a darling. Like it’s seen in Bengali household, Bhaskor gives his daughter all the liberty to live her life to the fullest and does not interfere in her love life. The perfect father-daughter relation was explained here. He is nagging but is proud of his daughter’s achievements of being a strong headed independent woman.

4) Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul Khanna in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) was shown as an open flirtatious bird in his college days, but when he changes for his daughter post his wife’s death. He portrayed the role of a darling father. After his wife Tina (Rani Mukherji’s) death, he raises his daughter single-handedly. He does not get married in spite of his mother Farida Jalal’s advise. He never lets her daughter, Anjali, miss her mother and always tries his best to give her all the happiness in the world.

5) Aamir Khan as Mahavir Singh Phogat – Dangal

Mahavir Singh Phogat is one dad who inspires our dreams to turn into reality. Having failed to get the gold medal for his nation, he teachers his daughters the crucks of wrestling. He breaks the myth that a woman’s role is just in the kitchen, or to just be married. Instead, he thinks the opposite and supports gender equality by saying, “Hamari choriyan choro se kam hai ke?

Other iconic stars like Anupam Kher in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Farooque Sheikh in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani have also played the role of a legendary dad. All of us need to have such type of dads because it’s important to have a divine and an open relation with your amazing Papa.

Wishing all the brilliant dads a very Happy Father’s Day! Keep inspiring the kids as role models.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!