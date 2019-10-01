Farhan Akhtar Asked Abhay Deol To Not Sing ANY Song Post The Classic Senorita; Here’s Why!

The Sky Is Pink actor Farhan Akhtar says he was highly impressed with singing skills of his former Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star Abhay Deol, but he requested the actor to not sing after the film’s song Senorita.

Farhan recently shot for an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show as he was promoting his film, where he cleared the rumours about him and the request he made.

During the show, Kapil asked that there was a rumour that Farhan was so impressed with Abhay’s singing in Senorita that he offered him to sing all the songs of his upcoming movies.

Farhan said: “No, this is not true. I was highly impressed with his singing but I didn’t offer him songs from my upcoming movies. Instead, I asked him to not sing any song after ‘Senorita’ so that the exclusivity of the song remains alive.”

Farhan is busy promoting his forthcoming film The Sky Is Pink. The film also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf in pivotal roles. The film is based on a true event and is directed by Shonali Bose. The film recieved a 15 minute standing ovation at the TIFF Festival 2019 as well.

Farhan is also being lauded for his first look from his film Toofan, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

