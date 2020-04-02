F.A.L.T.U: Riteish Deshmukh, Remo D’souza & Others Have A Virtual Reunion To Celebrate 9 Years Of The Film

Actors Jackky Bhagnani, Riteish Deshmukh and Puja Gupta along with director Remo D’Souza celebrated nine years of their film “F.A.L.T.U” by having a virtual reunion.

The comedy film, which had hit songs like “Chaar baj gaye” and “Le jaa tu mujhe“, had released on April 1, 2011.

The Pooja Entertainment’s film followed four friends who almost fail their examinations and take to desperate measures to save their dismal futures.

Jackky, Riteish, Remo and Puja got together on a social media live, reminiscing about the film and its success.

“It was wonderful to connect with everyone, especially in the current lockdown situation. It brought back a lot of fond memories. I think ‘F.A.L.T.U’ is a film that is relevant even today and connects with a large number of youngsters,” Jackky said after the online session on Wednesday.

Remo, who had helmed the movie, recalled: “Back in 2011, we were able to create magic with a film like ‘F.A.L.T.U’. I think the very fact that it can connect with youth today as well is testimony to its storytelling and its relevance as a concept.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!