EXCLUSIVE! Taher Shabbir Supports Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Views On Nepotism: “Their Struggle Ends Where Our Struggle Begin”

Talented actor Taher Shabbir has made a mark in the industry with projects like Naam Shabana, Fan and Manikarnika. The actor, who started his career with television, is not just limiting himself to acting, but is also actively producing, writing scripts and directing. While the actor is gearing up for his upcoming series, Hundred on Disney+ Hotstar, in a candid chat with us, he spoke about his struggles and the age-old debate of nepotism.

When asked about how web platforms now being the mainstream source of entertainment has changed things in the industry, the actor quipped, “It’s true that the web has now become mainstream as it is easily accessible at cheap rates, so of course people are going to watch it more. Also, because of it, people like me are getting more work and more opportunities. Earlier, only stars or their kids used to qualify easily for films, but web platforms have surely opened doors for many struggling actors too.”

Further, when asked if he has faced nepotism in the industry, the actor shared, “Yes, it has. Firstly, I don’t understand nepotism, people always feel sad about it when it happens with struggling actors, I think it is against the law of nature. I watched the infamous Round Table discussion of Rajeev Masand and what Siddhant Chaturvedi said was very apt- ‘Their struggles ends where our struggles begin’. But again, there are so many star kids who have not made it big because you can get your foot in the door but if you’re not a good performer, you won’t go much far.”

Taher is right now all geared up for the release of his upcoming series, Hundred, which he has co-produced and co-directed. Featuring Lara Dutta and Sairat fame Rinku Rajguru in lead roles, the series is set against the backdrop of Mumbai Chawls and gangs and chronicles the many adventures of two contrasting women an ambitious female cop (Dutta) and a terminally-ill girl (Rajguru) who becomes an undercover agent.

Apart from Hundred, Taher was last seen in Netflix’s original Guilty alongside Kiara Advani and Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor.

