EXCLUSIVE! Supriya Pathak Opens Up On Displaying Different Shades Of Mom In Wake Up Sid, Ram Leela & Khichdi

Mother. It’s the purest word in the world. No one can ever be as beautiful as your mother, no one can love you as much as your mother does. It’s the mother only who can do whatever it has to be done to get you out of any problem. She can go to any length when it comes to ensuring the bright future of her kid(s).

Over the years, in Bollywood films, we have seen numerous actresses playing the mom’s character with the utmost honesty and sincerity. However, Supriya Pathak is one of those actresses who have totally aced while they played the characters of modern-day moms.

Be it Wake Up Sid or Ram Leela, she has always offered something new to the audience as a mom and has surprised them by playing to the gallery.

On the occasion of Mother’s day, I got into touch with Supriya Ji to understand what goes on in her mind while selecting and approaching the characters especially when she plays a mother. We also discussed about how does she feel about the arc which the portrayals of moms have seen over the years.

“For a mother, whatever the atmosphere she is in, when it comes to her kid she always reacts in a certain way. So whenever, I’ve tried to play a mother onscreen, I’ve always thought about what would be my reaction in that particular moment. Like in Wake Up Sid, I imagined myself in that atmosphere and thought how would I react to my son’s problem. There’s a basic motherly feeling in every mom that never goes away. Even when you are angry with your child, that feeling of a mother never goes away. So that’s why in all my characters, I keep that basic feeling intact and play on other shades according to the atmosphere.” she said.

Further adding, in reference to her Ram Leela character of Dhankor Baa, she said, “She has lived in a certain atmosphere. But still, she is a mother. She thinks her daughter is doing wrong and does whatever she does to protect her. She is not vicious. Although she is cruel, whatever she does is apparently not right. But she justifies her acts for herself and there that motherly quality shouldn’t go. So I think, that’s why it appeared a different character to the audience because despite being cruel and having all the negative shades in her, she was a mother. So, you can’t decide your atmosphere unfortunately but that basic quality of the mother always stays there.”

She further explained this by talking about the Hansa character she played in the famous TV show Khichdi. “Even Hansa has a daughter and she considers it as her doll. Even though she’s a bit of carefree but still there’s a motherly feeling in her. Like she always tells her daughter “very good”. So, she says that in a very motherly way but appreciates her for even stupid things. So whenever, I’ll play a mother’s character in future too, I’ll like to have this basic quality in every character apart from different shades that they have.”

Talking about the way the portrayals of mothers have changed over the years, Supriya ji said,” I find it very interesting and feel the characters have become more real now. Like our films have also started becoming more real now and have stories have become more interesting. Like, if I talk about mother in Badhaai Ho, how beautifully written that character is. Before that, we had done a Gujarati film Carry On Kesar. It also had a similar concept where a couple of more than 50-years age wants to get pregnant through IVF. It was a very beautiful story. So we hadn’t seen characters and stories like these earlier and now we are getting a chance to see and experience that.

Talking about if she’s enjoying the phase, she said, “I am really loving it. I am very happy that I’ve come to that age where I can play these characters.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!