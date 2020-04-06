Post the successful Shubh Mangal Saavdhan starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar, expectations from its sequel remained sky-high. The makers came up with a rather interesting twist when they revolved the subject around homosexuality and roped in Jitendra Kumar as Khurana’s gay partner. However, the film failed to work well at the box office and left many baffled with the results.

Neena Gupta, who remained a very important part of the franchise has a whole different take to the verdict. In an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, when asked what according to her failed to resonate with the audience, the veteran actress shared a personal experience.

“I think Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan bohot bohot hit nahi hui, uska mujhe ek hi karan nazar aata hai, because of the subject, i.e, homosexuality. The other day I was in Amritsar with some 30-35 people in a house. Somebody said ‘Badhaai Ho is very nice.’ So I asked ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ dekhi? To which, he made a face and said ‘nahi, aisa sab hum nahi dekhte’. Which means they must have been told about the subject or about the kissing scene between men. Toh abhi bhi, humari yaha bohot homophobia hai, isiliye hi toh ye film bani thi. But still, I feel that the film did very well despite having this kind of subject,” said the actress.

Meanwhile, Neena Gupta is currently enjoying the appreciation received for her portrayal in Amazon Prime-TVF’s web series, Panchayat. The film also stars Jitendra Kumar and Raghubir Yadav.

Talking about her role, the actress had previously shared, “Her name is Manju Devi, a normal housewife, who’s worried ki uski ladki. Her main worry is ‘ghar me sabji fal ho, ladki ki shaadi ho jaye, husband thik rahe.’ She’s the chosen Pradhan, but her husband takes decision but how this changes, is the most important part of the series. Even from Jitendra Kumar’s point of view, it’s very interesting to see how a city boy comes and what he goes through.”

