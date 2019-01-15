Arshad Warsi, in an exclusive interview with Koimoi.com, speaks about the #MeToo allegations on Rajkumar Hirani. He also talks about Munna Bhai 3 taking a backseat and much more.

On asked about Munnabhai 3 getting shelved he said, “I don’t know whether it was going to be made. It’s the question which often asked to me. But I really don’t know anything about that film. I’m only aware that Raju is working on the script and he got the thought but when was he going to make it, I don’t know. People have just covered the news, but it’s nothing like that yet.”

He also added, “The last conversation that I had with Raju, he said that he’s still working on it. He hasn’t still cracked the film and once that is done, it will start.”

Have you heard about the allegations against him?

“For me, I really don’t know what to say. To be honest, unless I don’t know the entire truth or is there any credibility to this accusation. Once the investigation is done and finds out the reality, then one can say yes or no. I have known him for so many years and according to me he is a thorough gentleman, he is a very nice person. I have never seen him ever do anything wrong. So it is very difficult for me to accept this story.”

Have you spoken to him?

“No, I haven’t spoken to him yet.”

The 56-year-old filmmaker has denied the allegations. A statement issued by his lawyer Anand Desai dubbed the allegations false, mischievous, scandalous, motivated and defamatory.

In a statement issued soon after the article went viral, Hirani said: “I was completely shocked when these allegations were brought to my notice about two months back.”

While Vidhu Vinod Chopra did not respond to the complainant’s allegations, his wife Anupama confirmed to HuffPost India that the woman had shared an account with her, that Vinod Chopra Films (VCF) had since set up a committee to address complaints of sexual harassment. Hirani has made popular films like the Munna Bhai series, 3 Idiots and PK.

