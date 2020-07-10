Lootcase, starring Kunal Kemmu, Gajraj Rao, Rasika Duggal and Vijay Raaz is all set to release on Disney+Hotstar. The film is helmed by Rajesh Krishnan who also wrote the screenplay alongside, Kapil Sawant. Recently, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt along with Varun Dhawan hosted a digital press conference. Akshay, Ajay and Alia announced that their films Laxmmi Bomb, Bhuj: The Pride of India and Sadak 2 are all set to release straight to digital.

Along with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt’s films, they also confirmed the release of Dil Bechara, Khuda Haafiz and Lootcase. At that time, Khuda Haafiz actor Vidyut Jammwal slammed them for not inviting people related to other movies for the press conference. Even Kunal Kemmu shared a cryptic post the same day that hinted that he’s upset too. Koimoi spoke to Rajesh Krishnan and asked him about the same matter.

When asked his thoughts on Lootcase releasing on OTT after the delay, Rajesh said that he’s very happy. “I am very delighted. One way or the other, it was going to come on a digital platform. The only thing it bypasses is the whole theatre experience. Considering, it’s pandemic, people are losing and what’s happening around, the film not releasing in theatre is not fine.”

The Lootcase director further added, “So are we excited? Yes, we are. Finally, people will get to see it on the OTT platform. It is what it is.”

About his film’s star cast not getting included in the press conference with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, the director says he isn’t mad at them. Rajesh told Koimoi, “I don’t know, I mean… Honestly. Would we have been happier being a part of it?? Yes, we would have. But we are the makers of the film, not the promoters of the film. Also, look at the volatile environment we are living in right now. Are we releasing a movie in a theatre? No, we are not. Are we releasing it on a platform, yes we are. How much of releasing of the movie on a platform as a filmmaker or co-producer of Fox understand? Look at how complex marketing strategy Netflix, Amazon or other platforms have. These are all like science today.”

“It’s very easy for someone like me to say ‘arey, yeh barabar nahi hua’. How much do we understand? How much am I really confident to talk about these things? So, I am saying these are things that one should leave it to expert. These guys have done it for years and that was clearly the understanding. I might not like it, but I respect it. I don’t know what I would’ve done had I been in their place,” added the Lootcase director.

So what exactly is the story of the film? He told us, “Here’s a thing. Everything that we wrote in the film is from the experiences we had. We had heard a story of a guy who found money. Not exactly in these circumstances. I came up with the idea and Kapil added characters from our lives, people who he always dreamt of. Wanting to see them in films and it’s finally happened. It is designed as a comedy thriller.”

Rajesh Krishnan revealed that the film has no release date on Disney+Hotstar yet. The producers and the platform have to make proper planning to release all these films. Hence, they haven’t announced any date yet. Even he has no idea what the release date will be.

