EXCLUSIVE: Hacked Actress Hina Khan Reveals What She Did With Her First Salary

Hina Khan is all set to make her debut with the film Hacked. The actress has already started the promotions of her film. The trailer and songs are well-received and are trending online. Fans are quite excited to see the Kasautii Zindagii Kay star on the big screen.

The former Bigg Boss contestant is not only known for her acting but people even love her fashion sense. Fans are always curious to know more and more about Hina Khan’s lifestyle, fashion and more. Koimoi did an interesting segment with Hina in which we asked her about the ‘Most Expensive’ things she has bought.

From her most expensive bag to perfume to vacation, the Hacked actress revealed it all. When asked about her most expensive outfit, the actress revealed what she did with her first salary. Hina Khan said, “I don’t remember the cost, but I have worn good outfits from many designers.”

She added, “From my first salary what I bought is very special to me was for 30,000 and that is very dear to my heart. After that, we wear different stuff from designers. But in that way, it is my dress which I bought for 30,000.”

In the same video, the Damaged 2 actress shares with her the most expensive gift she gifted to someone and the most precious person in her life.

Meanwhile, coming to Hacked, the film is helmed by Vikram Bhatt and also stars Rohan Shah and Mohit Malhotra in pivotal roles. The film will hit the screens on February 7, 2020.

Are you excited to watch Hina on the big screen? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

