EXCLUSIVE! Fan Threatens To Kill Siddhant Chaturvedi Over Romancing Deepika Padukone; Actor Reacts

Siddhant Chaturvedi is having the time of his life, with not just 1 but as many as 3 projects landing in his kitty. Currently shooting for Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, the actor will also be seen in Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday in Shakun Batra’s next apart from an Excel project that remains unknown yet. A fan has now threatened to kill the Gully Boy actor for romancing Deepika, and here’s what Sid has to say about it.

It all happened when Siddhant took to his Instagram and shared the news of uniting with DP and AP for a relationship drama. While numerous fans turned all excited for their favourite MC Sher, one of the comments turned out to be a threat as it read, “Bhai mai tera khoon kar dunga ab. Sa*le tujhe Deepika ko romance karne ka moka mil gaya.”

In an exclusive conversation with Koimoi.com, the actor responded to this as he said, “Thik hai, kya karu yaar? Ek baar kar lenge romance, fir khoon kar dena mera tu hi. Uske baad mai aise hi mar jaunga romance karte karte unko (giggles)”

(What can I do? Let me romance her, then you can kill me. As it is, I’ll die (in happiness) while I’m romancing her (Deepika Padukone))

Well, that’s clearly a MC Sher reply, and we love how witty the actor gets at time.

Check out the exclusive video below:

Meanwhile, Siddhant gained fame with his kickass portrayal as MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. The movie based on the rap culture in Mumbai, also starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles and made its entry to Oscars 2020.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak.

