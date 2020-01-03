Deepika Padukone has been one of the most talked about actress in the Industry. Be it her airport looks, or marriage with Ranveer Singh or for that matter any film announcement – everything is all over the Internet. Amongst other things, her ‘RK’ tattoo is being currently talked about, and did the actress really remove it?

We met DP for an exclusive conversation during the promotions of her upcoming film, Chhapaak. The actress sportingly went forward to answer some fan questions, one of which remained to be “How did Deepika Padukone remove her tattoo?”

Here’s exactly how Deepika Padukone reacted. Find out below:

For the unversed, Deepika Padukone had made the ‘RK’ tattoo on the back of her neck while dating Ranbir Kapoor, but the duo parted ways soon after. The actress has been multiple times spotted after her marriage, mostly in tradition looks with a hair tied in a bun. Fans were quick to notice the vanished tattoo, and many kept wondering whether it was really removed, or simply concealed!

Deepika had even spoken about her tattoo back in 2010 on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan. “It’s something that I felt was correct, and even today, I don’t regret it. I have never thought about taking it off. I know the media is constantly saying ‘she has taken it off’, ‘she has lasered it’, ‘she has changed it’ and all kinds of things. It’s very much there and I have no plans of taking it off,” said the actress.

On the professional front, her upcoming fil Chhapaak is slated for a release on January 10th. The movie directed by Meghna Gulzar, also stars Vikrant Massey in a pivotal role.