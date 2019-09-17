EXCLUSIVE! Abhishek Banerjee On Dream Girl’s Success: “The Best Part Is People Are Laughing & Enjoying The Film”

Dream Girl starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz and Nidhi Bisht released on Friday last week. Directed by Raaj Shandaaliya, the film received a lot of positive response from the critics & audience. In just four days of its release, Dream Girl has crossed the 50-crore mark at the box office.

Koimoi spoke to actor Abhishek Banerjee who plays the character Mahinder in Dream Girl. In the film, Abhishek’s character will leave you in splits every time he comes on screen. The transformation Mahinder goes from the first half in the second half is crazy and make you laugh till it hurts.

When I asked Abhishek what kind of response he is getting for the film and his performance, he told me how his family and friends are raving about it. The Stree actor said, “The best part is that my school and college friends are calling me and telling how they’ve enjoyed the Saturday. They told me that I made their Saturday-Sunday. It’s amazing when your friends give this kind of reaction. Even my dad, when he saw Dream Girl, he told me there was comedy from start to the end. He said this is what we need sometimes. Sometimes, the audience needs that comedy dose.”

He added, “The best part of Dream Girl is people are laughing. Even my friends from London called me and informed that the shows are houseful.”

So how is he feeling with the film’s success? Banerjee answered, “This is my second big film which is also doing well. I’m just happy. Now I want to take a nice and sweet holiday and enjoy myself.

Whether it’s Stree or Dream Girl, Abhishek’s characters have been a crucial part of the storytelling even as supporting character. Both his characters in the respective film have a big part to play in how the story unfolds further. When I asked the talented actor how he manages to take up such roles, he gave an interesting answer.

“That has completely to do with my English Literature background. I’ve read a lot of books and writers. In our course, we used to discuss a lot about conflicts and catalysts and which characters are like this. So even when you read books, some characters bring a change to the story. Whenever I’m reading a script, I asked the director what the character I’m doing will do to change the protagonist’s life? What does he do to change the action in the film? If he isn’t doing either of two, then I don’t want to play the part. I want to play the part for the story, not to be the second lead or playing hero’s friend. I’ll play the hero’s friend only if he’s giving some turns in the hero or story’s life. It’s very important,” shared Abhishek Banerjee.

After working with Rajkummar Rao in Stree and Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl, Abhishek revealed that he will be sharing the screen space with them again. The actor has a cameo in Rajkummar starrer Made in China.

In Amar Kaushik’s Bala, he plays an important role and the film stars Ayushmann in the lead role. Abhishek shared that he is very excited about both films.

Have you watched Dream Girl? Tell us your views in the comments below.

