Ex Bigg Boss Contestant Payal Rohatgi Says Contestants Are ‘Jobless’; Points Out At Ameesha Patel & Others

Bigg Boss 13 has been headlining the news ever since its premiere. The contestants like Koena Mitra, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai have been the talk of the town and the brewing fights, romance and banters have kept the audience hooked to the show. Taking advantage of the popularity of the show, former Bigg Boss Contestant Payal Rohatgi has now drived some attention to herself.

The actress took to her Twitter account today and bashed the actors participating in the reality show. She tagged them as jobless people and said that they were in the controversial Bigg Boss house just for money. Payal did not stop at that. She took the names of Ameesha Patel, Koena Mitra, Rashami Desai, Siddharth Shukla and Abu Malik and called them out for having no work.

Payal wrote, “Ram Ram ji…Actors like #AmeeshaPatel #Koenamitra #RashmiDesai #SidarthShukla #AbuMalik all r #Jobless at present. So they decided to do #BiggBoss13 for money. Others are irrelevant who just need fame so must have come free of cost. I was also #Jobless when I went to BB2.”

Ram Ram ji 🙏 Actors like #AmeeshaPatel #Koenamitra #RashmiDesai #SidarthShukla #AbuMalik all r #Jobless at present 🤣 So they decided to do #BiggBoss13 for money. Others are irrelevant who just need fame so must have come free of cost. I was also #Jobless when I went to BB2 🤪 pic.twitter.com/zrGnUx86We — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team- Bhagwan Ram Bhakts (@Payal_Rohatgi) October 1, 2019

Netizens were also quick enough to react to her tweet. Many bashed her for making ‘stupid’ remarks. One user went on to say, “Making fun of others, keep you down! It’s a negative activity. Ups and downs come to everyone’s life. At least they are doing something. Send them positivity and good luck for their bright future!”

Bigg Boss 13 aired it’s first episode this Sunday. Popular names include Dalljiet Kaur, Mahira Sharma, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Paras Chhabra entered the house for this season. The new format sees Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel as the ‘malkin’ of the house.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!