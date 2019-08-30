Dulquer Salmaan is all geared up for his second Bollywood film titled The Zoya Factor which also stars Sonam K Ahuja in the lead role. The film is based on author Anuja Chauhan’s book of the same name.

Yesterday, the trailer of The Zoya Factor came out and everyone is drooling over Dulquer’s hot avatar as a cricketer. In the film. Dulquer is playing the role of Indian Cricket Captain. In an interaction with Indian Express, Dulquer Salmaan revealed that doing The Zoya Factor was a no brainer for him.

The Charlie actor said, “The Zoya Factor was a no-brainer, even Mahanati was a no-brainer. Sure there are strong female characters or maybe a female actor is the protagonist of the film, but as long as it challenges me and my character is interesting, I am very happy. I get enough opportunities where I can lead a film, so you keep doing films, and it will all balance out.”

The Zoya Factor is directed by Abhishek Sharma and it will hit the screens on September 20, 2019.

Dulquer Salmaan made his Bollywood debut last year with the film Karwaan. The film also stars Irrfan and Mithila Palkar in the lead roles.

Did you like the trailer of The Zoya Factor? Let us know your views in the comments below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!