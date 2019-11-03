Does Anil Kapoor Regret Doing Any Film In His Career? The Actor Answers

In a career spanning for over 3 decades, it is very rare for an actor to not have regrets. But Anil Kapoor is one actor who is extremely vocal in accepting that he has not even one regret in his 36-year long career with over 100 films to his credit.

In his recent interview, Anil Kapoor has been quoted saying, “I have no regrets in my career. Sometimes, you go through a film, you meet people… There are so many films I have done just because I wanted to do them. There have been films that weren’t as phenomenal as I had expected. There were, however, a lot of other takeaways from them. It’s okay, yaar, whatever people or critics say. Sometimes [you do a film] for relationships, some [for a] country you’ve never visited before, [with others] you make friends. Sometimes the money really helps you do so many things you wouldn’t have been able to if you hadn’t done that film. I’ve never been cut-throat about these things.”

Further speaking to Hindustan Times with a never been kind of candidness, the Beta actor has no qualms accepting that there are many instances when he has taken up a project from the monetary perspective.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anil Kapoor will next be seen in Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti alongside actors like John Abraham, Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D’cruz. Kapoor also has Karan Johar’s magnum opus, Takht in the pipeline.

