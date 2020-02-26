Do You Love Me Teaser From Baaghi 3: Disha Patani Sizzles In This Groovy Track

Earlier today, the makers of Baaghi 3 got us taken aback with the still of Disha Patani from ‘Do You Love Me’ and now, the teaser has us stunned with the hot avatar of Disha Patani who comes as a part in this special track. Disha Patani looks nothing but like a live-wire herself and we can definitely predict the oomph factor that the actress is going to give it to this upcoming track of Baaghi 3– all set to release tomorrow!

Nadiadwala Grandson took to their social media handle and shared, “Get ready to groove on with @DishPatani. #DoYouLoveMe song out tomorrow. #SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi3 @iTIGERSHROFF @ShraddhaKapoor @Riteishd @khan_ahmedasas @WardaNadiadwala @tanishkbagchi @NikhitaGandhi @TSeries @itsBhushanKumar @foxstarhindi”.

Bringing us all the oomph and grooves like never seen before, Disha Patani posted the teaser and wrote, “Get ready to groove on with me. #DoYouLoveMe song out tomorrow.

#SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi3 @tigerjackieshroff @shraddhakapoor @riteishd @khan_ahmedasas @wardakhannadiadwala @tanishk_bagchi @nikhitagandhiofficial @tseries.official @adil_choreographer @foxstarhindi @nadiadwalagrandson”.

The version to the top International chartbuster, ‘Do You Love Me’ is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, and rendered by Nikhita Gandhi. The track is a remake of British record producer TroyBoi’s Do you. Apart from the hook line, the rest of the verses will be in Hindi.

After the chartbuster songs of Baaghi 3 like Dus Bahane 2.0 and Bhankas, now the teaser of ‘Do You Love Me’ has gotten us all excited with Disha nailing every bit of it and we can’t wait for tomorrow to catch the song live- setting our screens on fire!

Baaghi 3 stars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead and is directed by Ahmed Khan. The movie is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and will release on the 6th of March 2020.

