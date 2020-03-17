Disha Patani Shares All About Working With Salman Khan In Radhe & We Agree She’s One Lucky Woman!

Disha Patani’s latest appearance in Malang made the audience go wow as the actress unleashed a new side of hers. The free-spirited character was loved and appreciated by all and we all got to see the all-new, sizzling avatar of the hottest actress of Bollywood. Disha taking no breaks will be seen in Radhe alongside Salman Khan.

The actress gave an impeccable performance in Bharat (2019) where the actress shared the screen with Salman Khan for the first time. As she reunites with Salman for Radhe , Disha shares her excitement. Commenting on the experience and excitement, Disha says, “Working with Salman sir again has been an amazing experience. Its a dream come true”.

Talking about the contagious on-screen energy between Salman and Prabhu Deva, on the sets- Disha adds, “Prabhu (Prabhudheva) sir’s energy is contagious and there’s so much that I’ve learned from both of them.” Having a small throwback to where the career started Disha shared, “I’m grateful for the opportunity that was given to me, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016)”

Disha is truly the most desirable actress and her charisma is wonderful. Her hotness quotient truly sets the screen on fire. Apart from Radhe, Disha will also be seen in KTina & Ek Villain 2.

