Actress Disha Patani’s latest picture in a halter neck outfit has become netizens’ favourite. The image has been flooded with a lot of comments from Disha’s followers.

A user commented: “You are so hot.”

Disha Patani's Halter Neck Dress Is Perfect For A Weekend Getaway!
Another one wrote: “So gorgeous.”

Disha posted the picture on her Instagram on Wednesday. She captioned it with a flower emoticon. A day ago, she also posted a couple of pictures of her elder sister Khusbhoo from her Army training days.

On the work front, Disha, who was last seen in “Malang“, will now feature in Salman Khan’s “Radhe“. She will also feature in “Ek Villain 2“.

