Diljit Dosanjh Responds To FWICE Letter Warning Him To Cancel US Tour Organized By Pak Nationalist

Singer Actor Diljit Dosanjh is in hot waters after receiving a notice from the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) that has asked the Udta Punjab actor to not perform in the US because the show is being promoted by a Pakistani nationalist.

The body has made it very clear they “theyhave zero tolerance for such performers and condemn it as anti-national and unpatriotic bordering to treason with your own country”. The FWICE has asked the singer to “cancel his commitment in the interest, sentiments and dignity of the nation.”

A press release made by the body reads, “FWICE is deeply concerned and anguished with our Artists/ Singers/ Dancers/ Anchors and other Performers knowingly performing in Pakistan and Pak performers performing in India despite our strict warnings. We have also come to know from our reliable sources that our Performers in general and Actor, Saif Ali Khan and Singer, Shreya Ghoshal in particular are giving their performances in America at the behest of Mr. Rehan Siddiqi, a Pakistani National, who is also the promoter of the shows.”

Federation of Western India Cine Employees writes to Ministry of External Affairs to "cancel the visa of singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh who accepted the invitation of a Pakistan National Rehan Siddiqi for a performance in America of September 21." pic.twitter.com/BVlgFb8J6F — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2019

And now Diljit has finally broken his silence on the issue and has released a stamen on his social media account stating that he will always stand by his nation and will postpone his show. Diljit also said that until now he was not aware about the letter until now.

Read his complete response here:

For those living under the rock, it was only last month that singer Mika Singh was banned from the Indian film industry by the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) for performing at an event in Karachi that was organized by former Pakistani president Pervez Musharraf’s close relative.

On the professional front, Diljit will next be seen alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production and Akshay Kumar, the film will hit the screens on the 27th December 2019!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!