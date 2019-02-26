Diljit Dosanjh Is Getting A Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds But Did You Know It Will be The 1st Turbaned Figure Ever?

Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh’s wax statue at Madame Tussauds Delhi, located in the iconic Regal Building at Connaught Place, will be unveiled on Thursday.

As part of a social media engagement, fans have been posting messages for their Punjabi superstar on Madame Tussauds handle. The top posts will be getting a couple of passes to the attraction and will be amongst the first few to step into the spotlight with their favourite superstar’s figure.

Once launched, Diljit’s figure will take its place in history as the first turbaned figure in Madame Tussauds Delhi.

The artiste will join a host of other national and international celebrities at the attraction including Virat Kohli, David Beckham and Sachin Tendulkar.

Diljit had earlier posted on social media: “Finally yeh din bhi aa gaya Madame Tussauds Delhi.”

The Sikh singer-actor has found popularity in Indian showbiz with his versatile roles in films like Udta Punjab, Phillauri and Soorma.

“An actor is more than his ethnicity and his religion. A filmmaker, a director has to be convinced and should be able to envision someone in a role, regardless of Sikh or not Sikh, if the filmmaker feels you suit the role, then that’s perfect,” Diljit had earlier told IANS.

Later this year, he will be seen in the film Good News.

