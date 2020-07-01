Did You Know? Shah Rukh Khan Was The First Choice For Slumdog Millionaire & Here’s Why He Rejected It

Starring Dev Patel, Freida Pinto and Anil Kapoor, Slumdog Millionaire went on to make history in 2009. But did you know, the part played by Anil Kapoor was originally offered to Shah Rukh Khan? Yes, you read it right, King Khan rejected playing the host and below is he himself revealing why he did so.

Shah Rukh Khan’s global appeal and his infinite fandom made him the perfect choice to star in Slumdog Millionaire, that was made for a global reach. But when the makers approached him, SRK chose not to do the film.

According to a report in Bollywood Life, Shah Rukh Khan said, “I was very keen that the film be made, because I think that it’s a very interesting topic but I didn’t do it because the host is a little bit of a cheat, and he was a little mean, and I’d already done the show so I felt if I do it people will feel I do the same thing.” He further added, “It was a great film.”

Meanwhile, Danny Boyle directed Slumdog Millionaire went on to create history at the Oscars. The film went in to win eight Oscars out of 10 nominations at the Academy Awards in a single year. AR Rahman brought home 2 trophies for Best Song and Background Score.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif back in 2018. His next film post Zero is a mystery that everyone is seeking the answer for. King Khan was speculated to be in talks with Rajkumar Hirani, South filmmaker Atlee Kumar and Raj & DK. We hope we get to see him back on screen soon!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!