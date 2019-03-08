Amidst wedding rumours of tennis star Sania Mirza’s sister Anam with Asad, the son of former Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin, Sania has described Asad as one of her “family”.

A few days ago, Sania took to Instagram and posted a photograph with Asad, captioning it as “family” with a heart emoticon.

View this post on Instagram Family ❤️ @asad_ab18 A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on Mar 5, 2019 at 12:09am PST

According to reports, Anam is currently dating Asad and their marriage will take place by the end of this year. However, there is no official confirmation yet.

View this post on Instagram ☀️ A post shared by Asad (@asad_ab18) on Mar 2, 2019 at 4:45am PST

Anam is the owner of the fashion outlet The Label Bazaar, while Asad’s bio on Instagram reads as “cricketer, lawyer, traveller”.

Asad has often seen expressing his love for the Mirza sisters on social media.

He also shared a photograph with both the sisters and wrote: “In between two gorgeous women.”

View this post on Instagram In between two gorgeous women 😍😍 A post shared by Asad (@asad_ab18) on Feb 16, 2019 at 6:29am PST

In one of his Instagram posts dated February 24, Asad wished Anam on her birthday by calling her “the most amazing person in my life”.

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday to the most amazing person in my life ♥️♥️ A post shared by Asad (@asad_ab18) on Feb 24, 2019 at 2:21am PST

There is also a photograph in which he can be seen having a great time with Anam in Dubai.

Anam had earlier married Hyderabad-based businessman Akbar Rasheed in 2016. Later on, they parted ways.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!