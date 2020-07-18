Actress Dia Mirza, who is a United Nations Sustainable Development Goals advocate, has been highlighting the impact of the Covid pandemic on all socio-economic aspects.

She believes “it is an extraordinary time for mankind to educate and will ourselves to do better”.

Dia Mirza spoke about this “opportunity” during a special conversation with UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed and fellow SDG advocate Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg

“This pandemic is the outcome of our broken relationship with nature and the disruptions that we’ve caused in our ecological balance. I think what I would hope for is that more people recognise this interconnection and the fact that our lives, our health, our progress is not separate from the health of the environment and nature,” said Dia Mirza.

“And that the only way we can actually hope to achieve the Sustainable Developments Goals, is by protecting and conserving and securing biodiversity and that’s fundamental to everything that we hope to achieve,” she added.

Dia Mirza feels that we have the solutions, technology, the science that is evidencing the solutions to all our problems, helping us understand our problems better.

“And this I think is an extraordinary time for us to take cognizance of this fact, understand it, educate ourselves and will ourselves to do better. Because every time I see the glaring inequalities that we have experienced, especially during this time, I don’t think it’s ever been as magnified as it has been now. I can only hope that policymakers, and industries and civil society, you and me, all of us, can just become more responsible citizens of the planet,” she said.

