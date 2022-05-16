Dia Mirza recalls son's two surgeries post birth on his 1st birthday
Dia Mirza Recalls Tough Time After Son Avyaan’s Birth On His First Birthday! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

On her son Avyaan Azaad’s first birthday, actress and environmentalist Dia Mirza penned an emotional note about her son undergoing two surgeries.

Dia talked about her son’s journey from being born prematurely to going through a lifesaving surgery.

Dia Mirza wrote: “Our Jaan, our miracle, you were born on this day 1 year ago with the song ‘Imagine’ playing. You were 3 months premature at 820 gms. 36 hours after birth we discovered you had necrotising enterocolitis and had to go through life-saving surgery.”

