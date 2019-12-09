Dia Mirza Gets Candid About Managing Her Life Post Separation From Husband Sahil Sangha

It came as a great shocker earlier this year when Dia Mirza called her relation off with her husband Sahil Sangha. She expressed her views on social media and didn’t forget to mention that the decision was mutual.

As soon Dia Mirza updated her followers about such an important decision of her life, there was a long list of speculations doing the rounds amongst netizens, spilling the reasons about the separation.

Now, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Dia opened up about her life post that ‘impactful’ decision. “Any major life change is challenging, painful and difficult but the work is cathartic. This is what helps you grow and keeps your pursuit of happiness alive,” she quotes.

Dia adds further quoting, “I am fortunate that the kind of work that I do gives me the opportunity to deal with the pain better. I want to just go out there and keep finding my voice and keep empowering myself and others.”

She also revealed her new production house titled One India Stories and told the story behind it. “I chose this name because one means everybody and India has my name. I want to backstories that connect to all of us, bring people together, influence and impact positive change to grow to learn and share that discovery and learning,” she quotes.

The former beauty queen also has a production company, Born Free Entertainment Private Limited, which she had launched along with her ex-husband Sahil Sangha in 2011.

