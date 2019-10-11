Dharmendra Is Hale & Hearty Now, Calls Dengue A “Besharm Beemari”

Veteran actor Dharmendra on Friday assured fans that he is “hale and hearty” after being hit by dengue.

The 83-year-old actor was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in suburban Khar last week.

Giving his health update, Dharmendra took to Instagram and wrote: “Friends, Lucknow gaya tha .. achanak dengue naam ki besharm beemari ne aa ghera.. ab zara araam hai.”

“Love you friends, I am hale hearty with your good wishes,” he added.

On the film front, Dharmendra was most recently seen in ” Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se“, alongside sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!