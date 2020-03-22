Recently, we all got to know a different side of our favourite legendary actor, Dharmendra. Yes, you read it right; he’s quite a possessive father as revealed by Hema Malini and Esha Deol on The Kapil Sharma Show. He never really wanted to Esha to enter into Bollywood.

Hema ji also revealed that Dharmendra booked the entire hospital in her name during daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol’s deliveries as he didn’t want fans to disturb her. “Yes, it’s true, during the delivery of Esha and Ahana, he had booked the whole hospital on my name so that I don’t get disturbed by fans,” the actress reminisced,” the actress was quoted as per a Mumbai Mirror report.

Hema and Esha came to The Kapil Sharma Show to promote Esha’s upcoming book on parenting skills titled as ‘Mamma Mia’. Talking about Esha and Ahana’s childhood memories, Hema Ji then spilled some of the family secrets and revealed that Dharmendra never wanted Esha to be a part of the Bollywood industry.

“Esha was interested in extra-curricular activities such as sports and dance. Like in our house, we used to do dance practice because of which she started liking it and wanted to be a professional dancer and even make her career in Bollywood. However, Dharamji didn’t like his daughter dancing or making her Bollywood debut and he had an objection to that,” Hema said.

Later Dharmendra made his peace with it and Esha debuted in Bollywood.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!