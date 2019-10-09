Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in Padmaavat, is finally coming back on the big screen after a year. She will be a part of Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak that releases next year. But you might not have to wait very long to see her as she is also a part of Ranveer Singh starrer ‘83. She essays the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev in the film.

Seeing her step in the shoes of Romi, the cricketer’s wife was quite impressed with what Deepika has to bring forward. According to reports in mid-day, the film’s producer Vishnu Induri was quoted saying, “When Romi saw Deepika on the set, she remarked that she was looking at a mirror image of herself, from 20 years ago. There is a striking similarity. Kabir and Ranveer had met the Dev’s at their Delhi home for 10 days before the London schedule, so the director had the opportunity to discuss the inputs with Deepika before they began the shoot.”

Mid Day also reported that When Deepika was shooting for her portions in London in July, Kapil Dev and wife Romi had casually dropped in once on the sets. While Romi had met the actor several times before, this was the first time she was seeing her sport her on-screen avatar. “Romi was surprised by her transformation. In the film, Dippy sports a shorter hairdo, but has not resorted to using prosthetics. The makers plan to reveal her look as part of the run-up to the teaser’s release. During their meetings, Dippy would carefully study her behaviour and has brought these traits alive in front of the camera,” revealed a source to the tabloid.

Directed by ‘83, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ammy Virk, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Hardy Sandhu and Chirag Patil in pivotal roles. The team just wrapped up the shoot and Deepika even threw a wrap up party for the team in Mumbai day before yesterday. ‘83 is slated to hit theatres on April 10, 2020.

