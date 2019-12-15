Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak, Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi & Others – B’Town Women Power Is All Geared Up To Shoulder The Industry Like Never Before!

In recent years, there’s been a huge turnaround in Bollywood with the women brigade taking the center stage. Not so long ago, we came across the movies like Alia Bhatt’s Raazi, Rani Mukerji’s Hichki and Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, which were solely shouldered by female characters and thus breaking the stereotypes of the ‘male-dominated industry’. While the content of the aforementioned was applauded, they proved to be commercially viable too.

Speaking about the latest example, Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2 too is off to a good start and is garnering some terrific feedback from the audience. The movie is supposed to bring wonders in its box office journey.

The debate about the women empowerment has been the topic of discussion since ages, but the young B-Town ladies like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut, are the true initiators by opting for risky and meaty roles instead of being sidelined by a male star. In coming days, mostly in 2020, we are set to be floored by more female-centric movies which seem to be socially relevant and also the potential money spinners.

Let’s take a look at Bollywood actresses and the upcoming movies, which are riding solely on their shoulders:

Deepika Padukone

She has mostly been part of the movies with meaty roles like Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, amongst few. DP is currently is news due to highly anticipated Chhapaak, which unfolds the story of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The movie is slated to release on 10th January 2020 and is expected to start the year with a bang. Apart from it, she is also part of Madhu Mantena’s Mahabharat, essaying the character of Draupadi.

Kangana Ranaut

You may call her controversy’s favourite child but one cannot ignore the acting prowess of her. Over the years, she has earned huge credibility as a crowd puller and has an interesting line up including- Thalaivi and Dhaakad. While Thalaivi is based on the life of late CM of Tamil Nadu – Jayalalithaa; Dhaakad promises to be an intense actioner with lots of bloodsheds.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee has evolved brilliantly as an actor and been wise enough in choosing some offbeat yet striking characters. While we are still awestruck with her performance in Pink, Manmarziyaan, Badla and Saand Ki Aankh, she is coming up with her next Rashmi Rocket which is based on athlete Nanda Periyasamy.

Bhumi Pednekar

Right from her debut movie Dum Laga Ke Haisha to Sonchiriya and Saand Ki Aankh, Bhumi has cemented her position really well in the industry. Being one of the most sought-after actresses, she will be seen in upcoming Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare alongside Konkana Sen Sharma, which seems to be a bold affair in the offering.

Parineeti Chopra

Despite going through a rough phase at the box office, Parineeti is mainly grabbing the headlines due to her dedication and preparation for Saina Nehwal biopic. The movie based on Indian star Badminton player is amongst the highly awaited biopics.

Vidya Balan

Defying all the odds, Vidya Balan has emerged as a credible performer in the industry. With no doubt on her acting skills, the actress has single-handedly delivered some box office winners. Speaking about the upcoming project, she is the part of Shakuntala Devi- Human Computer, which is based on the life of Mathematician genius, Shakuntala Devi. The movie also puts the lights on different aspects of Devi’s life.

Alia Bhatt

And what to say about this supremely talented actress! Breaking out the shell of ‘the girl-next-to-the-door’, Alia grabbed every single opportunity, be it Highway, Dear Zindagi or Raazi, to prove her acting ability and look, here she is! She is the part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s one of the ambitious projects – Gangubai Kathiawadi. The movie based on the life of Mumbai based bold lady, Gangubai Kothewali, who had connections with the underworld and ran a brothel. The movie is touted to be a milestone in Alia’s career.

Janhvi Kapoor

After making a successful debut with Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor has a big opportunity to prove her mettle in the form of Gunjan Saxena, which is a biopic based on the life of IAF Pilot Gunjan Saxena aka The Kargil Girl. High hopes are definitely pinned down on this one and we must say, Janhvi has surely managed to impress us in the first look poster.

Looking at the aforementioned actresses and movies, one could easily say that B-Town ladies are going to rock the industry and very much geared up to shoulder the box office game, which was mainly dominated by male stars till now.

Toast to the B-Town women power!

