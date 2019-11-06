Deepika Padukone RARELY Compliments Ranveer Singh & This One’s That Day!

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s PDA over the internet has become a thing lately and there are fans who crave for it every day. The two time and again share banter and give adore content making everyone go awwww! It was yesterday that the two once again indulged in one such conversation and became the highlight of the day.

Following his regular ritual, Ranveer did a Twitter live on Tuesday which was being followed by the zillion fans that the superstar has. Things turned exciting when wife Deepika decided to leave a comment. Deepika wrote, “Looking cute AND hot!”

This for sure triggered Mr Husband who is known for his replies was blushing. He said, “Thanks baby, wow, a rare compliment from my wife, I must really be looking good today.”

When Ranveer realized that Deepika was still watching his live stream, he decided to steal a few minutes from his fans and give her a message. He said, “I’m happy to report to you that my badminton game is getting a lot better and soon I feel like I’ll have the ability to beat Deepika. It’s difficult because she has a range of shots, her skills are really good, I’m working on my game. Deepu I challenge you to a match,”

Following the same Deepika was super quick to reply and wrote. “Ok Bye.” To which the master of comebacks had a reply as he said, “Ok bye baby, wow baby’s taken time out of her busy schedule to tune into my live, I’m honoured baby.”

Fans were sure up for a show. However, the most followed couple will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary on November 14.

On the film front, while Deepika is gearing up for the release of Meghna Gulzar directorial Chhapaak on January 10, 2020, she will be seen play Ranveer’s wife in Kabir Khan’s ’83.

