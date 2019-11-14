Deepika Padukone On First Wedding Anniversary With Ranveer Singh: “We Didn’t Want To Live In With Each Other And Discover Each Other Before We Got Married”

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrate their first wedding anniversary today. The couple got married last year amid the exotic locales of Lake Como in Italy. On 14th, DeepVeer got married in Konkani style and on the 15th, they took the nuptial vows in a traditional Sindhi wedding ceremony.

This one year has been quite exciting for both Ranveer and Deepika. The couple also got a chance to work together in Kabir Khan’s ’83 which is set to hit the screens next year. But exactly how was this one year for the Piku actress with her beloved hubby?

Deepika told Hindustan Times, “Before marriage, we kept it very traditional in a way that we didn’t want to live in with each other and discover each other before we got married. I think we are both quite traditional that way. Discovering aspects about each other and, living with each other has been so much fun.”

The dimpled-actress said that after their wedding, the whole year has been very busy for both of them as they had their hands full with professional commitments. She added that despite all the busy schedule, they got time to spend with one another and they value that.

Coming to Kabir Khan’s ’83, in the film, Ranveer Singh will portray former Indian Cricket captain Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone will essay his wife Romi Dev on screen. When asked how was the experience of working together as a married couple, DP shared, “It wasn’t any different from the earlier times. We are both so obsessed with our work that on set, we don’t really think about our personal relationship. All we think about are the character and the nuances of the scenes. When the camera starts rolling, we are actors not husband and wife.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!