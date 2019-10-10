Deepika Padukone On Films Like Kangana Ranaut’s Jugementall Hai Kya: “We Need To Be Sensitive”

Kangana Ranaut’s last film with Rajkummar Rao titled Jugdementall Hai Kya received a lot of backlash when its original title (Mental hai Kya) was announced. Deepika Padukone’s The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLL Foundation) was amongst the many people who questioned the intention of Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Mental Hai Kya and condemned this step taken by the filmmakers.

Deepika later received backlash for the statement as Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel bashed her for objecting the title. The film was lined on the theme of mental issue and discussing the same issue at her recent appearance at The Print’s Off The Cuff, Deepika said that people should be sensitive about it.

Deepika was asked how she felt about showing mental illness in the movies. She asserted, “In India, we are still at a nascent stage where our understanding of mental health is concerned. Would love to produce a movie on it having experienced it. We need to be careful when we have films like ‘Mental Hai Kya’ and a poster in a particular manner, we have to be sensitive towards these things.”

Deepika added, “On one hand, we are working towards destigmatising mental illness. But if we are going to start stereotyping mental illness in a way that we have been made to understand it for so many years, we are not going to progress. That’s where we need to be a little sensitive.”

The dimpled beauty also spoke about depression stating, “On depression and anxiety, knowing what you are going through and accepting it is the most important. For a long time, I struggled with it alone, and thought I should share the signs and symptoms to help others.”

For the uninitiated, the Padmaavat actress who was one of the first actors to speak openly about depression. She shared her thoughts about it and sincerely talked about how she dealt with it. In the effort of helping people overcome mental illness, Deepika started her own foundation named The Live Love Laugh Foundation in 2015.

