Deepika Padukone Ends Up Being The ONLY Indian Actress In BoF 500 List

BoF highlights those who are shaping the global fashion industry and has featured Deepika Padukone this year for contribution

Deepika Padukone is at the top of her game and has become a global star. The actress has added another feather to her hat as Deepika has become the only Indian actress to have featured in the BoF 500 list. BoF stands for Business of Fashion and highlights those who are shaping the global fashion industry every year.

BoF is a definitive professional index of the people shaping the $2.4 trillion industry, hand-selected by the editors based on the nominations received from current BoF 500 members, extensive data analysis and research. As Deepika made her way to the list, BoF shared, “One of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood was featured on the April cover of American Vogue and has become a red carpet mainstay by mixing Parisian haute couture labels with homegrown Indian designers.” Apart from Deepika the only Indian to make it to the list is Sanjeev Bhal, Founder and Chief Executive of Saitex.

Deepika was also named in the 100 most influential people in the world by Time in 2018 and has also bagged the first rank for India’s most trusted personality in the female actor category according to Trust Research Advisory (TRA) list. Deepika will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar directorial Chhapaak. Set to release on January 10, 2020, Chhapaak is based on the acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!