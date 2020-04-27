Deepika Padukone Dancing To Lungi Dance While Working Out In An Old Video Is All The Fitness Motivation You Need! WATCH

It’s been one and a half month since India is in lockdown and is practicing social distancing to avoid Coronavirus. Our homes have become our offices, gyms and everything that we need right now. In these times a viral throwback video of Deepika Padukone working out in a quirky way is breaking the internet.

A video by celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala is doing rounds on social media in which we can see Deepika Padukone working out at her gym. Deepika who is doing battle ropes workout in the video immediately breaks out into Lungi Dance as the song plays in the background. The moment is totally unmissable. Watch below:

Meanwhile, Deepika along with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh are practising social distancing since last month. Their upcoming film ’83 was scheduled for April 10 release but was postponed indefinitely due to theaters being closed and lockdown in play.

Recently there were unconfirmed reports suggesting that ’83 will be sold for release on an OTT platform before it opens in the theatres. It was also being said that that a global OTT giant with substantial reach in India has offered a whopping Rs 143 crore to the producers of 83 for the purchase of the film’s release rights. The reports were denied by Reliance Entertainment, co-producers of the much-awaited film.

Apart from ’83, Deepika is also doing Shakun Batra’s next film which stars Ananya Panday & Siddhant Chaturvedi. She is also set to play the lead in Mahabharat based on the popular book Palace Of Ilusions.

The actress was last seen in Chhapaak earlier this year which unfortunately couldn’t do well at the Box Office.

