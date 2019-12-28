Salman Khan just celebrated his 54th birthday with friends, family, and media. Salman Khan’s younger sister Arpita Khan Sharma gave him the best gift on his birthday by making him ‘Maamu’ one more time with husband Aayush Sharma. Arpita and Aayush are blessed with a baby girl, Ayat Sharma.

Lately, there have been reports that Farah Khan will be coming up with the remake of Satte Pe Satta and has approached Hrithik Roshan and Anushka Sharma for the same. While Hrithik and Anushka politely declined the offer, she made an offer to Ajay Devgn also but he declined it too. Now the offer has been made to none other than Salman Khan. Yes, you read it right. Reportedly Salman has also declined the offer because of his tight schedule.

According to reports, Farah Khan recently met up with Salman Khan at Mehboob Studios to discuss Satte Pe Satta. She wanted him to star in the film but Salman declined the offer because he has no dates still 2022.

Salman has Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai for Eid 2020 and Kick sequel lined up for next year too. Although Salman is close friends with Farah Khan, he had to decline the film because of the dates.

