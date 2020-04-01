Daisy Shah SLAMS A Troll Who Shamed Her For Not Donating Money: "Stop Giving Chindi Gyaan..."

The 21-day lockdown has been tough for many people and celebs are taking to their social media accounts to share their routine. Daisy Shah shared one such post which didn’t do well with a particular user, who tried to troll the actress but got trolled back instead.

There have been many such instances in which celebs do speak up and hit the trolls back with hilarious replies. Daisy Shah, being the latest boss-lady, has shut down a troll on one of her recent Instagram posts.

In the said post, Daisy posted a selfie that was layered with a new Insta filter. She captioned her picture as, “Discovering new filters on IG be like! #thingsyoudo(sic)”

Check out her post below:

Within no time a self-acclaimed troll commented on the picture saying, “Donate some amount of money and encourage people to do so…🙏Instead of posting here such things.. 😡”

In this past couple of days, many celebs have been uncalled for a target of such trolls. Celebs are being bashed for not donating anything to the government fighting against the Coronavirus crisis.

To reply to the troll, Daisy wrote, “Stop giving chindi gyaan on my space! I am doing my bit n definitely don’t need to prove it to people like u who are full of volume n no action. (sic)”

This surely was an apt reply to the troll and more people like it who are shaming the celebs for not monetarily donating. Daisy Shah was last seen in Salman Khan led Race 3 but she hasn’t officially announced what will be her next film.

