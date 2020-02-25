Dabboo Ratnani Called Out Again & This Time For Copying John Abraham’s Photoshoot!

Following his yearly ritual, ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani released his calendar for the year 2020. But seems like it isn’t a smooth ride for him this time around. After the debate over Kiara Advani’s picture being plagiarised, popular fashion police Diet Sabya has now called out the photographer for copying John Abraham’s picture from Mario Testino’s towel series. Scroll down to know more.

John Abraham’s picture from Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar is everything hot. With only a towel draped around his lower body, John can be seen flaunting the perfectly chiselled bod that he is loved for. The dimpled smile is just the cherry on the cake and his fans cannot stop drooling over.

But it isn’t the case with Diet Sabya, who have called the photographer out for plagiarism. Sabya shared a picture from famous photographer Mario Testino’s towel series which has a model in quite a similar setup. For the unversed Sushant Singh Rajput and Katrina Kaif were also a part of the series. And Sushant’s picture even has many similarities.

Meanwhile, many netizens have already condemned Dabboo for the same. Last week the photographer was equally based for copying Kiara’s picture from foreign photographer Marie Barsch. Dabboo had even issued a statement in his defence.

