Superstar Salman Khan on Monday started shooting for the third instalment of “Dabangg” in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. “Back in our birthplace for ‘Dabangg 3‘ shoot Arbaaz Khan,” Salman tweeted.

Details related to the plot of “Dabangg 3” are still under wraps.

It is reported that Dabangg 3 will be helmed by choreographer and filmmaker Prabhu Dheva. The first instalment of the movie series Dabangg, which released in 2010, was directed by Abhinav Kashyap while Dabangg 2 was directed by Arbaaz Khan.

Dabangg tells the story of Chulbul Pandey, a police officer who has his own way of dealing with corruption. The franchise also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz and Mahie Gill in key roles.

Salman Khan recently denied that he was campaigning for a political party or contesting himself in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

“Contrary to the rumours, I am not contesting elections nor campaigning for any political party…”, Salman tweeted after his previous tweet led to speculation that he is campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Earlier in the day, the “Sultan” actor retweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet, urging people “to exercise your right (to vote) and participate in making the Government”.

On March 13, Modi, on Twitter, requested several actors including Salman and Aamir Khan to “inspire and motivate youth in your own andaz (style) to vote so that we can strengthen democracy and our country”.

