Dabangg 3: Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey Celebrates International Men’s Day In A ‘Badass’ Style!

On the occasion of International Men’s day, Nation’s favourite Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey from Dabangg 3 is here to bring us a definition of Dabangg, a movie that ensures a potent dose of entertainment for one and all.

With the film slated for release in a month, Chulbul Pandey is honouring the most daring, awesome and badass aka ‘dabangg’ men.

One of the most memorable cop stars Chulbul Pandey played by Salman Khan redefines Dabangg as D for Daring, A for Awesome, B for Badass, A for Aur, Nautanki ka, Gazab ka Gatbandhan which truly reflects the essence of all those men who are all things ‘badass’ just as Chulbul himself!

‘Chulbul’s Parivar’ which comprises of Chulbul, Rajjo and Makhi asked everyone to recognize and honour the men in their lives who display these characteristics and represent the essence of being a Dabangg.

Chulbul has also started a new contest for the fans to figure out the new Hook step from the Hud Hud Song. The winners will get to meet Chulbul Pandey, in person. More so, each and every unit of the film has created an immense buzz all across!

The much-awaited Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on 20th December, this year.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!