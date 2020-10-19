Dabangg 3 Fame Saiee Manjrekar: "Life Post Dabangg Has Just Been GREAT"

Actress Saiee Manjrekar made her big Bollywood debut in the 2019 Salman Khan-Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dabangg 3. The actress recently revealed that post the release of the film, things have been great.

She also spoke about her screen test for the film. She added that she knew she had to impress in the very first take if she was to star alongside her favourite childhood hero.

Recalled Saiee Manjrekar, “During my screen test, I knew that the first take was going to decide my fate to star along with my childhood favourite artist (Salman).”

About shooting with Salman and director Prabhudeva, Saiee Manjrekar said, “While shooting, it all felt surreal and each day I was on my toes to do justice to the character and the faith Prabhudeva sir and Salman sir had put in me. I got to learn so much from each one of them. It was one of the greatest experiences of my life.”

“We all love a good old origin story, and Chulbul Pandey has been one India’s most loved and adored characters of all times. It was a dream come true to be an integral part of that journey,” she added.

“The love that I got for Khushi (her character in the film) is the push I needed to evolve as a person and as an actor. I feel more responsible and driven. Life post Dabangg has been just great” said Saiee Manjrekar.

On the work front, post-Dabangg 3, Saiee Manjrekar featured in the music album video Manjha alongside Aayush Sharma. As per reports, she will star in Major (2021), an upcoming bilingual film based on the life of November 2008 Mumbai attacks (26/11) martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

