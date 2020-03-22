Ever since Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has been diagnosed positive with coronavirus, there’s rage being expressed on social media. Netizens are mad at her for not following quarantine instructions after returning from London and attending parties with several big names like Vasundhara Raje, and her son Dushyant Singh.

Vasundhara and Dushyant have been tested negative and reports came in yesterday. The BJP member took to Twitter to share the news and wrote: “After conducting a #Covid19 test, I am happy to inform you that the results came back negative. However, as a preventive measure, my son and I will continue to be in isolation for 15 days.”

“A lot of yoy checked up on me and I appreciate your concern. I want to thank you for your prayers and good wishes. They are what keep me going,” she added.

After conducting a #Covid19 test, I’m happy to inform you that the results came back negative. However, as a preventive measure, my son and I will continue to be in isolation for 15 days. — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) March 21, 2020

Now there’s a new picture that’s going viral on the internet where we can see our PM Narendra Modi getting clicked with Kanika Kapoor in a selfie. Although, these are just reports but the internet is going haywire about it. But to make it clear, Kanika posted this picture in September 2019, way before coronavirus outbreak in China.

Oh well, internet is one crazy place. You need to educate yourself and not believe everything that you see on the internet.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!