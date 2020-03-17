Coronavirus Pandemic: Riteish Deshmukh, Hansal Mehta, Bipasha Basu Condemn Patients Who Fled From The Hospitals

The Coronavirus Pandemic has left the world worried and there is still no halt to it. While there have been a considerable number of positive cases that have been detected, in the past couple of days there have been reports that the patients have fled from the hospitals.

The news left everyone shocked and Bollywood celebrities including Bipasha Basu, Riteish Deshmukh and director Hansal Mehta have slammed the patients for their careless behaviour.

Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “This is so so irresponsible. Let the Government/ Medical Authorities help you. By isolating yourself you can de-risk strangers, your friends, your loved ones & get the right treatment. We all are soldiers, we all have to and we will fight this together. #IndiaUnited #coronavirus.”

This is so so irresponsible. Let the Government/ Medical Authorities help you. By isolating yourself you can de-risk strangers, your friends, your loved ones & get the right treatment. We all are soldiers, we all have to and we will fight this together. #IndiaUnited #coronavirus https://t.co/4Opwxgk5g8 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 16, 2020

A rather shocked Bipasha, also took to her twitter to bash the careless patients amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. Bipasha wrote, “How can people be so ignorant and irresponsible… we as citizens need to be aware and do everything possible for our govt to help us in this situation … not add to it by being so frustratingly irresponsible. Shocked!!!!”

How can people be so ignorant and irresponsible… we as citizens need to be aware and do everything possible for our govt to help us in this situation … not add to it by being so frustratingly irresponsible. Shocked!!!! https://t.co/lMz8K5nhOB — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) March 16, 2020

Omerta director Hnasal Mehta wrote, “Disgusting lack of civic sense. Should their identities be made public so that they are sent into isolation immediately and people in general are alert? I’m a bit conflicted on this…”

Disgusting lack of civic sense. Should their identities be made public so that they are sent into isolation immediately and people in general are alert? I'm a bit conflicted on this… https://t.co/2jYKD9TxLR — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 16, 2020

Meanwhile, the reason behind the patients fleeing is not known yet but this is a serious condition. Coronavirus has been declared as a Pandemic by the WHO as it has already claimed a lot of lives across the globe. As for Bollywood, all the production and shoots are put on hold.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!