Coronavirus Pandemic: Rana Daggubati’s Haathi Mere Saathi’s Release Date Postponed, Confirm Makers

Coronavirus Pandemic has brought the life of people to halt, also affecting their work. Just as many other big-budget movies are getting postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic, the makers of the Rana Daggubati-starrer “Haathi Mere Saathi” have also decided to do the same. The multilingual film, which was slated to hit theatres on April 2, has been rescheduled and a fresh release date will be announced later.

The decision was taken by the makers to ensure the safety of the people and also those who are a part of the film. In fact, many cinema halls are shut till the end of this month.

The film’s production house had issued a statement which reads – “Eros International has always kept our audience’s interest at forefront as a core value. Healthy and happy audiences have always kept us motivated to produce and distribute unique stories that have never been told before. In light of recent developments of COVID-19, our recent announcement regarding the scheduled release of Haathi Mere Saathi, Aranya and Kaadan stands changed.”

The makers further announced that they are monitoring the situation and will be back with a new release date.

Directed by Prabu Solomon, the film releases as “Hathi Mere Saathi” in Hindi, and simultaneously as “Aranya” in Telugu and “Kaadan” in Tamil. The movie also features Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain.

Along with Haathi Mere Saathi, the release date of Sooryavanshi, Fast & Furious 9, A Quiet Place 2 and others have also been postponed.

