Coronavirus Outbreak: Sonakshi Sinha Too Creates Awareness; Asks Fans To Not Circulate Unverified Information

Various Bollywood personalities like Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor have endorsed the need to be safety amid growing cases of coronavirus across the globe. Now, Sonakshi Sinha has urged everyone to exercise necessary precautions and refrain from circulating unverified information to prevent unnecessary panic.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Sonakshi Sinha shared, “As the world battles #coronavirus, let’s ensure we do not add to the pandemic by circulating unverified information. Be safe, take necessary precautions and also be responsible. Don’t add to the panic. Last but not the least, try and make the most of the compulsory ‘me’ time”.

As the world battles #coronavirus, let's ensure we do not add to the pandemic by circulating unverified information. Be safe, take necessary precautions and also be responsible. Don't add to the panic. Last but not the least, try and make the most of the compulsory 'me' time pic.twitter.com/q3ujRiXJSY — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) March 13, 2020

Sonakshi was last seen in the third instalment of the Dabangg franchise. She will be seen next in Bhuj: The Pride Of India alongside Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Rana Daggubatti, Ammy Virk and Sanjay Dutt. The film is expected to release on August 14, 2020.

