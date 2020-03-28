As the outbreak of Coronavirus has affected the entire world, any famous person visiting the hospital will lead to speculations. Recently Radhika Apte posted a picture in which she can be seen sitting in a hospital wearing a mask. But thankfully, Radhika assured that she went to the hospital just for a normal check-up and it has got nothing to do with Coronavirus.

Amidst Coronavirus Lockdown Radhika Apte Visits Hospital, The Actress Reveals Why

Radhika took to Instagram and posted a picture in which she can be seen sitting in the waiting area of a hospital. She was seen wearing a mask. And that was the reason why her fans panicked thinking if she has contracted Covid-19.

The Sacred games actress cleared the air as she stated there’s nothing to worry and that all is well. She posted her picture alongside the caption, “Hospital visit! #notforcovid19 #nothingtoworry #alliswell #safeandquarantined.”

The actress is practicing self-quarantine for the time being. As her musician husband Benedict Taylor stays in UK, so the actress divides her time between Mumbai and United Kingdom.

