Amidst Coronavirus Lockdown Radhika Apte Visits Hospital, The Actress Reveals Why

As the outbreak of Coronavirus has affected the entire world, any famous person visiting the hospital will lead to speculations. Recently Radhika Apte posted a picture in which she can be seen sitting in a hospital wearing a mask. But thankfully, Radhika assured that she went to the hospital just for a normal check-up and it has got nothing to do with Coronavirus.

Radhika took to Instagram and posted a picture in which she can be seen sitting in the waiting area of a hospital. She was seen wearing a mask. And that was the reason why her fans panicked thinking if she has contracted Covid-19.

The Sacred games actress cleared the air as she stated there’s nothing to worry and that all is well. She posted her picture alongside the caption, “Hospital visit! #notforcovid19 #nothingtoworry #alliswell #safeandquarantined.”

The actress is practicing self-quarantine for the time being. As her musician husband Benedict Taylor stays in UK, so the actress divides her time between Mumbai and United Kingdom.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!