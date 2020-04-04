The global pandemic of coronavirus has brought the entire world to a standstill and as expected, the movie business has incurred huge losses. The big Hollywood releases like Black Widow, The Eternals, Mulan and others, which are produced by Marvel Studios under Phase 4 are amongst the highly anticipated ones. Although the films were said to be postponed, the release dates were not proclaimed by Walt Disney Studios.

Now finally, after days of speculations, Disney, the distributor of several films of Marvel’s phase four, has finally announced the new dates of arrival for the films. Black Widow which was earlier slated to release in April, is pushed to 6th November. Mulan will be releasing on July 24th. The Eternals will be arriving on 12th February, next year.

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings’ new release date is 7th 2021, while Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is shifted to 5th November 2021. Also, Thor: Love And Thunder will make its way to the big screens on 28th February 2022. Captain Marvel 2 is now releasing on 8th July 2022. Black Panther 2 will be releasing on the same release date of 6th May 2022.

Meanwhile, Disney on Friday launched its streaming service Disney Plus (Disney+) in India via Hotstar, a popular on-demand video platform, at a starting price of Rs 399 a year.

People can explore the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, they can watch the best of superheroes movies like “The Avengers”, “Iron Man”, “Thor Ragnarok” or latest movies including “The Lion King”, “Frozen II”, “Aladdin” and “Toy Story 4”. Families can spend quality time together with characters like Mickey Mouse, Gajju Bhai, Doraemon and Shin-chan.

