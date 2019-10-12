Directing is not easy. But Dr. Ravi Godse, director of Remember Amnesia, believes that comedy is one of the toughest genres to direct and never wants to hear from a viewer, “Oh, was that a comedy? Nobody told me”.

Well, Dr, Ravi is telling you that it is a funny movie. Rather than describing how funny it is, he would like to give you a flavor of what’s in it. Doctor asks the patient, “ Why did you miss your appointment to see me?” The patient responds, “Because I was sick”

“It is difficult to think of a joke that is not already circulating on Whatsapp, it is hard to make people laugh and it is impossible to predict what they will laugh at. A joke cannot be funny or amusing without a grain of truth in it. The humor in the movie is quirky, offbeat and delectable. You will keep thinking about the lines long after they are delivered “

‘Laughter is the best medicine’, says someone who went to various medical colleges for 12 years to learn about all sorts of other medicines.

His 4th directorial venture “Remember Amnesia “- a romantic thriller is a story of a US-based Physician from India who loses his memory during an accident while visiting India and as his memory comes back, he can’t remember whether he has killed his wife.

Director & Writer- Dr. Ravi Godse; Cast- Dileep Rao Lisa Ann Walter, Tovah Feldshuh, Curtiss Cook. The film’s cast includes Indian actors Shruti Marathe, Mahesh Manjrekar, Vijay Patkar and Mohan Agashe.

Details at www.RememberAmnesia.com

