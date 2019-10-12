Directing is not easy. But Dr. Ravi Godse, director of Remember Amnesia, believes that comedy is one of the toughest genres to direct and never wants to hear from a viewer, “Oh, was that a comedy? Nobody told me”.
Well, Dr, Ravi is telling you that it is a funny movie. Rather than describing how funny it is, he would like to give you a flavor of what’s in it. Doctor asks the patient, “ Why did you miss your appointment to see me?” The patient responds, “Because I was sick”
“It is difficult to think of a joke that is not already circulating on Whatsapp, it is hard to make people laugh and it is impossible to predict what they will laugh at. A joke cannot be funny or amusing without a grain of truth in it. The humor in the movie is quirky, offbeat and delectable. You will keep thinking about the lines long after they are delivered “
‘Laughter is the best medicine’, says someone who went to various medical colleges for 12 years to learn about all sorts of other medicines.
Trending
His 4th directorial venture “Remember Amnesia “- a romantic thriller is a story of a US-based Physician from India who loses his memory during an accident while visiting India and as his memory comes back, he can’t remember whether he has killed his wife.
Director & Writer- Dr. Ravi Godse; Cast- Dileep Rao Lisa Ann Walter, Tovah Feldshuh, Curtiss Cook. The film’s cast includes Indian actors Shruti Marathe, Mahesh Manjrekar, Vijay Patkar and Mohan Agashe.
Details at www.RememberAmnesia.com
Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!